Join Our Team! 02 Oct 2018 08:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

We are Hiring!

Part-time Editor/News Reporter

We are looking for an experienced Editor/News Reporter for the Woodinville Weekly & Valley View newspapers.

Editor Responsibilities

Manage content and work with reporters on story assignments. Review press releases, event notices, and local content that arrives in office via mail, phone, and email. Weekly copy edit and finalize layout of newspapers.

News Reporter Responsibilities

Weekly coverage of LOCAL city council, water district, and school district meetings. News features and research.

Must be familiar with Microsoft programs including Outlook. Knowledge of Adobe products such as InDesign and Photoshop are helpful.

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or English preferred with minimum two years experience in writing and editing.

The Woodinville Weekly and Valley View newspapers are hyper-local and our preference is a candidate who resides in our Northshore or Valley coverage areas.

Hours and pay will be discussed with candidates who fit our requirements.