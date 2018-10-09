Sixth Annual Woodinville Purple Light Nights 09 Oct 2018 05:13

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

To raise awareness and encourage action, the City of Woodinville is participating in the Domestic Violence Event Purple Light Nights. The event is designed to increase the awareness of domestic violence issues and its effects on children and families, as well as providing education on building healthy relationships.

Purple is recognized as the international color symbolic of domestic violence. Businesses and citizens can show their support by displaying purple colored lights on their property (purple colored bulbs in their porch lights or purple colored light strings on shrubs or buildings) from October 1 through October 31.

Did You Know?

Domestic violence has a violent impact on women, children and men in our community each and every day. 85% of victims are women.

Boys who witness DV are 2 times more likely to abuse future partners and their own children.

1 in 12 women and 1 in 45 men have been stalked in their lifetime.

Almost 1/3 of female homicide victims nationwide were killed by an intimate partner.

Intimate partner violence results in 18.5 million mental health care visits each year.

The cost of DV exceeds $5.8 billion each year ($4.1 billion for medical and mental health services).

Victims of DV lost almost 8 million days of paid work due to domestic violence. This loss is equivalent to more than 32,000 full time jobs and almost 5.6 million days of household productivity as a result of violence. (NCADV DV stats)