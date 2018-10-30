Welcome to our new editor! 30 Oct 2018 04:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Weekly is excited to have Kara Potts Roth join us as editor. Roth grew up in Woodinville, graduating from Woodinville High School. She earned her BA in Journalism from the University of Washington and her Masters in Business Administration from Indiana University. She returned to Woodinville to raise her family in 2007 after living in Minnesota for ten years. Two of her sons have graduated from Woodinville High School and her third son currently attends there.