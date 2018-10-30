Northshore School District Celebrates Groundbreaking For New Elementary School 30 Oct 2018 05:00

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Northshore School District held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the new elementary school that will be built on Maltby Road in unincorporated Snohomish County, Woodinville.

Students from nearby Fernwood Elementary, District administrators, Snohomish County Councilman Terry Ryan, as well as representatives from the firms contracted to build the school joined school board members and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid to celebrate the District’s newest school.

(Rendition courtesy of NSD)

The school will serve 500 elementary students, and it is expected to open in fall 2020. The site is part of the District’s plan to accommodate the growth the District has experienced over the past few years. This year, the District welcomed 500 new students.

Superintendent Reid said the school marks a milestone in the District’s future and thanked voters for this “tremendous gift.”

“We’re looking forward to opening this school, so we can make amazing things happen for the next generation,” Reid said.

Addressing the Fernwood students who attended the ceremony, Northshore School Board President Sandy Hayes said the children represented the future of the District.

“You are the reason we’re here,” Hayes said. “You will get to be leaders in our District.”

The elementary school was designed to be environmentally friendly. It will be two- and three-stories in height in order to reduce the footprint. Timber from some of the trees that were harvested from the site will be used throughout the school.

The school was funded by the capital bond that was approved by the Northshore community during the February 2018 bond election. It has a budget of $80 million.

The District purchased the 33-acre property in 2010 for $6 million. Of those 33 acres, 20 will be used for school buildings, and the rest will be left untouched in perpetuity.

Phase II of the site near Maltby will be a middle school that will be funded through a future capital bond. The middle school is projected to serve 700 students.