Seahawks CB Neiko Thorpe Surprises Hollywood Hill Elementary School Teacher 06 Nov 2018 06:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe surprised Hollywood Hill Elementary physical education teacher Victoria Gray at a school assembly on October 30th as a 2018 “Symetra Hero in the Classroom.”

(Courtesy photo)

“Victoria Gray has been teaching at Hollywood Hill for 17 years, both in the classroom and now as our PE instructor. She is an amazing teacher and leader at our school,” said Principal Denise Waters, who nominated her. “Victoria is taking on the role of a Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) coach this year. As the program lead, she goes into other teachers’ classrooms to support them, talk with students and ensure that they are safe, respectful and responsible. The relationships that she builds with students in grades K–5 set them up to be successful in school and life.”

Gray will receive a $2,000 donation from Symetra for classroom books and supplies, and will be recognized at the Dec. 23 Seahawks game versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Gray is one of 16 K–12 teachers across the Puget Sound area that will be honored for educational excellence in the Symetra Heroes in the Classroom® program during the 2018 NFL season. More than 250 teachers around the region have been celebrated since the program’s inception in 2006.