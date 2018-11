Bear Creek’s National Honor Society Collects 7-½ Tons of Food for Hopelink 13 Nov 2018 06:45

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

During the week of October 29 – November 2, The Bear Creek School’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) sponsored a food drive for Hopelink. This year, Bear Creek students collected an amazing 15,214 pounds of food, nearly twice the 8,200 pounds of food donated during last year’s food drive and exceeding our goal to bring in five tons of food in five days.