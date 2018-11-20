Woodinville High School Orchestra and Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall 20 Nov 2018 06:07

Written by Charla Griffy-Brown

Woodinville High School Orchestra and Choir are one of four high school music groups nationwide selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in the World Strides’ Carnegie Hall Instrumental Festival in New York City, February 20-22, 2019. The music department at Woodinville High School submitted a recording from their performance at the Western Washington University Orchestra Festival at which the Woodinville High School Chamber Orchestra received 2nd place in the State. They were excited to hear back almost immediately that they were awarded a slot in this national festival.

“Fortunately, we had a very successful festival season and the students had worked hard to perform challenging music at an exceptionally high level, receiving top ratings from our festival adjudicators,” said Mr. Loren Tanksley, Director of Instrumental Music, Woodinville High School. He goes on to say, “These students have practiced for years for this opportunity and we are very proud of this accomplishment.”

The Festival at Carnegie Hall rewards the most elite music groups in the country with the opportunity to perform on the world-famous Carnegie Hall Ronald Perelman Stage and work with world-renowned conductors and musicians who provide feedback. “We are honored to perform and learn from Dr. Jeffrey Redding in New York City. What an incredible opportunity! The students are so excited,” said Mr. Cole, Director of Choral Music at Woodinville High School.

The Choir was selected based on their Gold rating at the Heritage Festival. In addition to the performance at Carnegie Hall, the students will have the opportunity to see a Broadway Musical, the Top of the Rockefeller, and experience one of the biggest cultural hubs of the world as part of this unique recognition of their talent and hard work.

The Woodinville High School Music Boosters are actively working to ensure that every musician who has worked so hard for this has the opportunity to join in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If you would like to support the WHS Music Program please select “Woodinville High School Music Boosters” on Amazonsmile.com when you make your holiday purchase on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.