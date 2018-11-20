Woodinville Fire Fighters in California 20 Nov 2018 06:22

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Lieutenant Seth Merritt and Firefighter Ron Suggs (Photos by Lieutenant Seth Merritt)

Woodinville Fire and Rescue (WFR) is part of a multiagency Strike Team sent by King County to help combat fires throughout the State of California. This includes agencies such as; Eastside Fire and Rescue, Skyway Fire, Duvall Fire, Shoreline Fire, and the Snoqualmie Fire Department. WFR has deployed three firefighters and a Type 6 Engine, or a Brush fire truck, as resources to support California on November 10, 2018. The team members deployed are Lieutenant Seth Merritt and Firefighters Ron Suggs and Chad DeVlieger. Our WFR members are located in Southern California at this time, working 24 hour shifts, on what could be a two week deployment. We would like to say thank you to our District’s residents for making our assistance possible, without their support, Woodinville Fire and Rescue couldn’t be in California, helping those in crisis.