Northshore School Board named Large District Board of the Year 27 Nov 2018 08:03

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

(Courtesy photo)

Northshore School District's School Board was named the Large District Board of the Year by the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSDA) at the organization’s annual conference in Spokane last week. The board also was recognized as a Board of Distinction.

The association specifically honored the Northshore board for its adoption of an equity policy, and the efforts to identify and remove barriers to equity in education. The organization cited the removal of a barrier, access to pre-school for low-income families, which resulted in 97 additional spots in the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, a 62 percent increase.

In addition, WSSDA said the District extended the Highly Capable assessment to all students in grades K-8, which led to a rise in assessment rates in groups such as English Language Learners (ELL), low-income students and students who are eligible for Special Education Services.

Northshore Super-intendent Dr. Michelle Reid said the prestigious award was a great honor for the board.

“We are so blessed and thankful to have such hard working and dedicated board members as part of the team supporting our students and community,” Reid said.

The members of the board and their districts are: Jacqueline McGourty, District 1; Bob Swain, District 2; David Cogan, school board vice-president, District 3; Sandy Hayes, school board president, District 4; and Amy Cast, District 5.