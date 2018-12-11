Sammamish Valley Proposed Zoning Changes Delayed 11 Dec 2018 10:54

Written by Kara Roth

The King County Planning, Rural Service and Environment Committee (PRSEC) latest hearing on December 4th was a standing room only event in Seattle. The main agenda item was Proposed Ordinance Number 2018-0241. This proposed ordinance was developed to respond to King County’s 2016 Sammamish Valley Wine and Beverage Study. King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff developed a set of recommendations and action items to undertake based on this study. The proposal was given to the County Council in April 2018 for consideration and adoption. The proposal was then referred to the PRSEC. There have been four meetings in 2018 looking at the proposed ordinance.

(Courtesy of King County)

Over 35 people shared their concerns with Proposed Ordinance No. 2018-0241 during the public comment section of the meeting. Some of the concerns shared included punishing businesses and the potential loss of jobs, the environmental impact of development next to agricultural lands, traffic concerns, speculators driving up the price of land in the valley and a loss of the rural feel of the area. The majority of commentators agreed that the Sammamish Valley is a special place and want to protect the uniqueness of the area.

The PRSEC has deferred making recommendations in regards to the ordinance and will take up the issue again with more hearings in 2019. The PRSEC is evaluating the changes proposed by the county executive and is making modifications for consideration by the whole council. Currently there are two proposed business overlay options that would be adjacent to the agricultural zone in the valley as illustrated on the map. Other items included in the proposed ordinance are the definition of wineries, breweries and distilleries, the license and permitting requirements of these operations, the hours of operation, the parking requirements and penalties for violations.

The PRSEC is comprised on five Council Members; Kathy Lambert, Chair; Dave Upthegrove, Vice-chair; Larry Gossett, Joe McDermott and Pete von Reichbauer. At the close of the meeting, Kathy Lambert said that there will be more opportunity for input as the PRSEC deferred a decision. The next PRSEC meeting will be in February and a new draft of the proposed ordinance will be available prior to that meeting.

All materials related to this ordinance can be accessed at https://kingcounty.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=3488987&GUID=C06F6D4A-A59E-422E-AF8B-AF39AD24762B.