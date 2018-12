Townhomes Planned for Horse Farm 11 Dec 2018 11:02

Written by Kara Roth

Photo by Kara Roth Project site plan (Photo courtesy of City of Woodinville)

The City of Woodinville is seeking public input into the proposed 87 townhomes and 7 detached homes on the horse farm at 14312 132nd Ave NE. The public is invited to submit written comments on the project to the Development Services Department at Woodinville City Hall (17301 133rd Avenue NE).

The application, supporting documents and studies are all available for review at Woodinville City Hall.