200 Orphanages Worldwide is Celebrating 10 Years 18 Dec 2018 06:08

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

200 Orphanages Worldwide is celebrating 10 years of providing safety, shelter and sustainability for orphans. Since 2008, 200 Orphanages Worldwide, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, has completed more than 50 projects providing safety, shelter, and sustainability to hundreds of vulnerable and orphaned children in 17 countries around the world. Jan Hanson, Duvall, founded the organization after traveling to Peru to volunteer in an orphanage. She decided to do something to help, and began mobilizing donors and supporters who shared her desire to make a direct impact in the lives of vulnerable children. Her motto: “We can’t do it all, but we can all do something.”

Generous donors caught her vision, and over the years have contributed over $900,000 for projects such as clean water wells, dormitories, dining halls, school buses, irrigation, livestock, agricultural equipment, solar, security walls and more. Best of all, 100% of the funds donated to a project, go to the project. The organization is primarily volunteer run, with a mission to raise awareness and funds providing safety, shelter and sustainability. 200 Orphanages is expanding its reach in order to provide many more children with safe shelter thereby providing a solid foundation for productive futures.

In the next few months, the organization is kicking off house to house parties with a purpose to raise awareness and funds for current projects. One recent need is funds for water buffalo to provide milk for children at Ashirvad Children’s Home’s in India.

INTERESTED?

If you are interested in being a host at one of the parties or learning more about 200 Orphanages Worldwide to support the mission, please visit

www.200orphanagesworldwide.org or contact Jan Hanson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.