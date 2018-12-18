November Student of the Month 18 Dec 2018 06:17

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Photo by Carol Hook

The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our November 2018 Student of the Month, sponsored by UW Bothell. This month’s featured student is Jasmine Fletcher, a Senior at Secondary Academy for Success.

Pictured here: Robert Morgan (Advisor), Jordan Buckles (Event & Membership Coordinator, Woodinville Chamber), Jasmine Fletcher (November 2018 Student of the Month), Claudette Whiting (Jasmine's Grandmother); Not Pictured: UW Bothell (Student of the Month Sponsor). Photo courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.