November Student of the Month
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our November 2018 Student of the Month, sponsored by UW Bothell. This month’s featured student is Jasmine Fletcher, a Senior at Secondary Academy for Success.
Pictured here: Robert Morgan (Advisor), Jordan Buckles (Event & Membership Coordinator, Woodinville Chamber), Jasmine Fletcher (November 2018 Student of the Month), Claudette Whiting (Jasmine's Grandmother); Not Pictured: UW Bothell (Student of the Month Sponsor). Photo courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.