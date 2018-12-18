Trade for a business and “40 Under 40 Award” 18 Dec 2018 06:26

Written by David B. Clark

It all began with a trade. In 2002, Melissa Rossi swapped a business plan for a tile floor repair. Rossi had worked with Division 9’s founder and CEO Chuck Young at a company prior to Young starting Division 9. Rossi was on her way to start her own consulting company, so the trade made perfect sense: some word-work for updated décor. In 2005, she became a partner of the company and began her heavy task organizing and structuring Division 9’s direction.

Division 9 is a specialty floor contractor that purchases its materials directly from distributors allowing for some of the most exclusive products and best prices for their clients. They serve a wide range of audiences from school districts and government agencies to commercial contractors. The company has set itself as a hyper-efficient, elegant standard for sustainable architecture by embracing new technology. Some of the company’s most notable work includes the Filson World Headquarters, Virginia Mason, and one of the institutions responsible for first fostering the intellects of Bill Gates and the late Paul Allen, the Lakeside School.

Melissa Rossi (Courtesy of Dividion 9 Flooring)

Rossi was recently nominated as one of “40 Under 40 Award” from the Puget Sound Business Journal. She shared the honor with award winning chefs, phenomenal athletes, and several other young business professionals. “I am extremely honored to be included as a peer to the group of honorees chosen for the “40 Under 40” list. Being recognized also increased my sense of personal accountability – it’s a benchmark for my performance moving forward as much as it is an achievement earned in the past,” said Rossi. Rossi has certainly made some tremendous success for herself from writing the company’s first business plan 16 years ago. One of Rossi largest roles has been her work on the company’s expansion, the company and operations with how it works regarding its many lines of business and locations.

Rossi also created and implemented a corporate stewardship program, infusing the company’s top-level goal of sustainability. “Sustainability in our work is infused into our culture so deeply it’s hard to describe the “importance”; that would be like describing the importance of our identity,” said Rossi. She continued, “Our environmental legacy is one of our core values, and at some level informs all of the decisions I make in leading the business.” Rossi takes pride in promoting sustainable practices from the arching concepts of the business to never charging customers to recycle their carpet. “I see it as our social obligation to make sure that carpet doesn’t end up in a landfill when I have access to an alternative,” said Rossi.

Rossi is responsible for $30 million in commercial flooring projects annually, with a staff of over 60 project managers and various other members of supporting staff. Rossi resides in Snohomish with her husband and three daughters and has been a resident of the greater Seattle area since 1990.

“My approach is to inject a lot of energy towards a growth opportunity and drive the business hard in that direction. When we have some momentum, we pause and let dust settle before taking on the next big challenge. Each period of growth has given us a valuable learning opportunity that takes time to disseminate,” said Rossi.

Division 9 moved to Woodinville from Redmond in 2006. “It’s been a positive for our business ever since. We have attracted great employees and enjoyed the opportunity to introduce visiting clients to the area,” said Rossi.