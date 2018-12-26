Public Comment Sought on Woodinville Civic Campus 26 Dec 2018 07:08

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Rendering courtesy of MainStreet Property Group

The City of Woodinville is proposing a site plan to reconfigure the zoned lots around the civic campus from eleven Central Business District and Public/Instutional lots to six lots. The civic campus includes the public sports fields, City Hall, the Woodinville historic school house, YMCA and two mixed-use buildings.

The public is invited to comment on the project by submitting written comments to the Development Services Department at the below address by 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2018. Copies of the final decision may be requested in writing, too.

The complete Notice of Application and the project application can be reviewed at City Hall, at 17301 133rd Avenue NE, Woodinville, WA 98072.



To obtain a complete Notice of Application or to provide comments, contact the Project Manager, Amanda Almgren at (425) 877-2285 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.