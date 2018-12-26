Woodinville Police Department Celebrates Annual Shop with a Cop Event 26 Dec 2018 07:15

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Police Department and the Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund join forces with law enforcement professionals from across King County to make Christmas a little merrier Saturday, December 15th. Police officers from the King County Sheriff's Office, the Cities of Bothell, Kirkland, and Redmond, Washington State Patrol, and other agencies all volunteer their time to go shopping with children from disadvantaged families. Over 120 underprivileged children have been selected by area schools to participate in the event this year. Shop with a Cop hopes to break down the barriers between the community and the police by providing a positive experience and interaction with local police officers.

In addition to law enforcement and fire professionals, 40 students from Woodinville High School volunteered to wrap presents at the event. Generously, Costco in Woodinville donated turkeys for the selected families’ holiday dinner.