WHS Robotics Team Wins District Championship Advances to State 02 Jan 2019 06:21

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

After competing with 36 other teams, the Woodinville High School Titanium Talons have advanced to the Washington State Championship which will be hosted at The Showare Center in February.

The Titanium Talons team includes Patrick He, Jessica Clark, Amy George, Nick Sykes, Cristhian Ortega, Nathan Balzotti, Connor Reinholdtsen, Sydney Graves, Michael Brunn, Brian Chenn, Cooper Whittington, Benjamin Sehmel, and Jonathan Sehmel. These students have worked very hard since September to get to this point by putting in a total of 1,500 hours between them.

The Titanium Talons took home The PLC Design Award, The Rockwell Collins Award, The Think Award, The Inspire Award, and were second place overall in the tournament.

The INSPIRE Award is the most prestigious award a robotics team can win and The THINK Award is the highest ranking design award. The school's second robotics team, The Kobalt Klaws, was also nominated 3rd for The Think Award.

Photo courtesy of Tim Swartz