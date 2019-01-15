Woodinville Eagle Scout Project Benefits Save a Forgotten Equine 15 Jan 2019 06:56

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville High School Senior Muir Parsons-Keir completed a custom designed work station shelter at SAFE (Save a Forgotten Equine), a horse rescue located in Redmond, WA. Muir is a member of Boy Scout Troop 525 of Woodinville and undertook the building of the shelter for his Eagle Scout Service Project. Muir and his family have a great love of animals and when it came time for him to plan an Eagle Scout project, Muir wanted his work to benefit animals.

Muir and shelter (Courtesy photo)

After contacting SAFE and working with Facilities Coordinator, Jeanne Stine, they settled on the creation of a sheltered work station where volunteers can wash horse feed pans, water buckets, and other equipment. Muir planned, estimated, and completed the project with the help of his parents, friends, and church members. The shelter is built of attractive cedar wood with stylish black brackets, placed on sturdy concrete foundation blocks, and set to stand the test of time.