Woodinville State of the City 29 Jan 2019 06:34

Written by Kara Roth

Brandon Buchanan, Woodinville City Manager, outlined the State of the City on January 17 at the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The presentation outlined some of the accomplishments of 2018 and the upcoming projects for 2019. The city finances look strong with revenues greater than expenses. Buchanan expects the strong financial position of the city to continue into 2019.

As the city of Woodinville turned 25, there were several notable projects that were completed. Community volunteers came together to complete the mural project for the trestle. The DeYoung Park was upgraded and the community contributed over $140,000 to complete the renovation. Technical improvements were made including a new website and a new audio-visual system for the city hall chamber. The amount of crime committed in the city declined but there was an increase in the number of mental health and substance abuse calls.

2018

COMPLETED PROJECTS

DeYoung Park, Roundabouts, Mural

There were substantial changes to the roads in and around Woodinville. The roundabouts were installed on NE 171st Street. The Sammamish Bridge Project was started to widen the bridge to two lanes each direction, adding a bike lane and increasing pedestrian connectivity. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2019.

Looking to the future, Buchanan projected that within 5 years there could be 2,000+ units within Woodinville increasing the population by approximately 4,000 people.

2019 PROJECTS

Civic Campus. Trestle (Photos and drawings courtesy of City of Woodinville)

The city council approved the 2019-2024 Capital Improvement Plan which included 69 projects for a total of $89.6 million. One of the big projects is the widening of the trestle entry to Woodinville. The scope and design of the project is on-going with construction starting in 2021. The trestle widening project will results in 8 lanes of traffic and will replace the bridge trestle in addition to expanding the trail network. The trail network is part of the Eastside Trail Project and will have a recreation trail spanning from Renton to Snohomish when completed.

The pedestrian project on NE 145th Street by the wineries will begin in 2020. The city is waiting for a report from King County in the next few months.

Woodin Creek Apartments, Phase II will start taking occupants in the next few months and there is potential development happening to the north of Woodin Creek Apartments. The Wine Village is in the early stages of development.

After 20 years of planning work, the Woodinville Civic Campus will begin construction by May 1. The old Woodinville School will be renovated, there will be a recreation center with a daycare on the site, 200 apartments and public spaces.