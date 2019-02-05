Woodinville student to have engineering project launched in space 05 Feb 2019 06:10

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Aliah Haigh, a local Woodinville student, will see her engineering design to produce artwork in microgravity launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket later this year. She, along with her teammates Madelyn Heaston and Katja Kirchner won this honor after participating in the Higher Orbits Go for Launch workshop at the Museum of Flight. After completion of the project and launching of the Blue Origin New Shepard flight, the original artwork will be on display in Washington, DC. Astronaut Frank Culbertson mentored the students during the workshop and shared about his 143 days in space. Aliah and her teammates are homeschooled and attend Heritage Homeschool Co-op.

Higher Orbits is a nonprofit organization committed to developing teamwork, communication, and leadership skills of students through science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).