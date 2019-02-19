Bear Creek School promotes school spirit and the fight against childhood cancer

Menu
  • Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Bear Creek SAC float 2
 
The Bear Creek School (www.tbcs.org) continued its support of Strong Against Cancer (www.strongagainstcancer.org) to promote school spirit and engage the school population for a worthy cause. Throughout the week, students sold purple capes and other purple spirit gear with proceeds benefiting Strong Against Cancer. Students raised $3,801 for the cause which included the sale of 256 shirts, 106 capes, 41 masks and armbands, and 43 pairs of socks.
 

