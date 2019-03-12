Woodinville High School’s Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Carnegie Hall 12 Mar 2019 07:50

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville’s Symphony Orchestra performed in the National Instrumental Festival on Feb. 24 at Carnegie Hall.



To be selected for this honor, the group submitted recordings of their performances from spring 2018 festivals. The group was one of four selected from across the country. Other schools performing at Carnegie Hall came from California, Georgia and Michigan.



Woodinville students performed four pieces including Snarky Puppy’s “Gretel,” Soon Hee Newbold’s “Egyptian Legacy,” and Igor Stravinsky’s finale from “The Firebird Suite.”



"How incredible that this large and diverse group of students has come together to create such powerful and moving music, all while contending with snow storms, school breaks, and other events,” said Woodinville Conductor and Director of Instructional Music Loren Tanksley. “The experience of performing at Carnegie Hall has allowed students a brief but significant immersion into the professional realm of music, both in challenge and in payoff. I am thrilled and confident that these students and the community will be able to fondly look back on this for many years to come."



While on their trip to New York, students also saw the musical Wicked on Broadway, explored Central Park and Times Square, and did sightseeing at the Top of the Rock.

