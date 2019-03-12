Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Team success at Tournament 12 Mar 2019 08:44

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Club participated in the Washington Science Olympiad’s Southwest Regional Tournament on March 2. Three teams, comprised of thirty six students, competed in the tournament. The teams earned 14 medals and two of the teams qualified for the State Science Olympiad Competition at Highline College in April. It will be the first time a team from Leota has attended the state competition.

(Courtesy photo)

First Place Finish

Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Thermodynamics

Second Place Finishes

Nidhi Ajay Ghadge & John Abraham in Heredity

Aishini Acharya & Cindy Liang in Game On (Scratch coding)

Third Place Finishes

Shriya Patel and Anvitha Suresh in Rollercoaster

Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Fossils

Sadie Dokken & Vishal Yalla in Write It/Do It (technical writing)

Rishabh Jain & Vanya Jain in Mystery Architecture

Anirudh Kuttuva & Rishi Ponnaganti in Disease Detectives (diagnose diseases)

Amanda Zheng & Salma Saleh in Potions & Poisons (chemistry lab)

Fourth Place Finishes

Ameya Sathe & Pranav Pandrangi in Anatomy & Physiology

Tanya Bhandari & Shashank V Giridhana in Herpetology

Shivank Bhargava & Darsh Shenoy in Battery Buggy (braking powered vehicle)

Taylor Fortiner & Nora Saleh in Meteorology

