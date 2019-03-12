Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Team success at Tournament
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Club participated in the Washington Science Olympiad’s Southwest Regional Tournament on March 2. Three teams, comprised of thirty six students, competed in the tournament. The teams earned 14 medals and two of the teams qualified for the State Science Olympiad Competition at Highline College in April. It will be the first time a team from Leota has attended the state competition.
First Place Finish
Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Thermodynamics
Second Place Finishes
Nidhi Ajay Ghadge & John Abraham in Heredity
Aishini Acharya & Cindy Liang in Game On (Scratch coding)
Third Place Finishes
Shriya Patel and Anvitha Suresh in Rollercoaster
Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Fossils
Sadie Dokken & Vishal Yalla in Write It/Do It (technical writing)
Rishabh Jain & Vanya Jain in Mystery Architecture
Anirudh Kuttuva & Rishi Ponnaganti in Disease Detectives (diagnose diseases)
Amanda Zheng & Salma Saleh in Potions & Poisons (chemistry lab)
Fourth Place Finishes
Ameya Sathe & Pranav Pandrangi in Anatomy & Physiology
Tanya Bhandari & Shashank V Giridhana in Herpetology
Shivank Bhargava & Darsh Shenoy in Battery Buggy (braking powered vehicle)
Taylor Fortiner & Nora Saleh in Meteorology
Anirudh Kuttuva & Rishi Ponnaganti in Mystery Architecture
