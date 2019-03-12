Northshore School District holds topping off ceremony for its newest elementary school 12 Mar 2019 08:45

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Northshore School District held a topping off ceremony at Elementary 21 located off of Maltby Road. The school is scheduled to open fall 2020.



(Courtesy photo)

This is the marking of a major milestone where the last steel beam will be placed in the evolution of building the new Northshore School District Elementary 21. The steel erection crew, construction team, designers, District leadership and other dignitaries were able to sign the beam for posterity. The beam is typically adorned with a small evergreen tree and an American flag on opposite ends of the beam. This custom, reminiscent of old-fashion, barn-raising celebrations, honors the accomplishments of the construction crew.

