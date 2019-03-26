Leprechaun Leap A Success
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The inaugural Woodinville Leprechaun Leap 5k held at Wilmot Gateway Park was a huge success. With over 350 registered runners, including 50 kids chasing our Leprechaun, it was a festive morning. The morning began with our own St. Patty's Day parade, led out by Aiden on the bagpipe and the Shorecrest Highland dancers, runners and spectators brought the kids through the start/finish arch to begin their event. Under beautifully clear skies, the flat, fast 5K brought out competitive runners and walkers alike with
Jeffrey Tomaszewski winning the male event in 17:40 and placing 3rd overall, Laura Breymann lead the women's field in 19:20.
Mark your calendars for 3/14/20, as this fun, family-centered event with sure to be an annual event. Health & Hope Foundation raised over $5,000 to provide medical support to kids in Tanzania.