Community Invited to Attend Civic Campus Project Open House 02 Apr 2019 08:18

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The City of Woodinville is hosting a Community Open House to share information about the Civic Campus Project, which is anticipated to break ground in May 2019.



The Open House will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Woodinville City Hall – Council Chambers. Residents, business owners, and visitors are invited to attend for all or part of the event to learn about project design, timeline for construction, and impacts to surrounding areas.



“The City is excited to be turning the Civic Campus vision into a reality. We’re bringing together a diverse group of partners to restore the Old Woodinville Schoolhouse, renovate and expand the City’s recreation center, and create dynamic new public spaces to anchor our downtown area,” said Woodinville City Manager Brandon Buchanan. “With construction anticipated to begin soon, it’s especially important we communicate with our downtown neighbors and users of Woodinville Sports Fields.”



City staff and representatives from the development group will be available during the Open House to answer questions about the Civic Campus Project and anticipated construction impacts.



For more information about the Civic Campus Project, visit http://bit.ly/Civic_Campus.