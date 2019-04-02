Apply for a Wayfinding Sign Blade from the City of Woodinville 02 Apr 2019 08:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff



The City of Woodinville is pleased to offer open blade positions located on wayfinding signs around the city.



The City will accept completed wayfinding sign applications until April 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Applications will be assessed by staff to ensure they meet the City’s eligibility criteria as stated in the City’s Wayfinding Sign Program.

“Over the past year, the City has expanded its Wayfinding Sign Program and added three new signposts around town,” said Woodinville City Manager Brandon Buchanan. “This represents an important step forward in promoting tourism and supporting our business community. We hope more local businesses are able to take advantage of the program.”



Businesses participating in the Wayfinding Sign Program must be located within Woodinville city limits and be a recognized tourism or visitor destination. Visitor destinations include commercial businesses such as wineries and hotels, cultural attractions and historical sites, as well as recreational facilities. There is an annual fee of $200 per sign blade.



Application forms can be found at http://bit.ly/WayfindingApplication. For questions regarding the application process or to submit a completed application, please contact Chista Kouretchian, Procurement/Contracts Manager with the City of Woodinville, by phone: 425-877-2288 or by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . ;