Northshore Schools Foundation All in for Kids Events 09 Apr 2019 04:39

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff



The Northshore Schools Foundation held their annual All in for Kids Events on April 4. The goal of the day was Bridging the Opportunity Gap. The program highlighted efforts being made within the Northshore School District to help all students reach their full potential.



As of Friday, the community had contributed $225,000 in support of Northshore’s 23,000 students.



The Foundation would like to thank the Northshore students who spoke and performed at the events, the emcees, Brian Calvert of KOMO News and Jake Wittenberg of KING 5 News, Dr. Reid and all of the teachers and staff who attended, the generous sponsors, and the table captains.



Congratulations to Kim Broomer, winner of the Instructional Impact Award, who teaches Kindergarten at Kenmore Elementary.

