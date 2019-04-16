Woodinville Civic Campus Open House 16 Apr 2019 05:57

Written by Kara Roth

The City of Woodinville held an open house on April 9th to share the design of the civic campus and to answer any questions. Representatives from Main Street Development Group and City Manager Brandon Buchanan spoke about the City’s plans to close on the property this week and start demolition and construction by the end of April.



One of the most common questions received was related to construction impacts to the Woodinville Sports Fields parking lot. In order to make space for truck ingress and egress and accommodate construction parking, the north half of the fields parking lot will be closed Monday-Friday, 5am-4pm, likely through the summer of 2020. The south half of the parking lot will remain fully open each day. The full parking lot will be open in the evenings to accommodate field users and special events like Celebrate Woodinville.



There will be other temporary impacts during construction. The public restrooms below the Carol Edwards Center, along with the walkway along the east side of the fields, will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary restrooms will be located at the southwest corner of the fields for field users. The small parking lot at Woodin Creek Park will also be closed for the duration of construction and will serve as temporary storage for equipment and materials necessary to maintain nearby parks and sports fields.