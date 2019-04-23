Northshore Elementary Students Compete in Math Olympiad

"The main goal of our Olympiad isn't necessarily about competition. It's more about getting kids excited about math and that learning math is purposeful and can be applied to many things in our life,” said Fifth Grade Teacher at Frank Love and Math Olympiad Coordinator, Greg Wirtala. “We encourage all kids to join their school's math club and enhance the learning they already do in class. This isn't about finding the 'best' mathematicians or focusing on winning, it is about learning to have a deeper understanding and appreciation of math, and anyone can do complex math through effort.”



Wirtala said the Math Olympiad is a celebration of that learning. The concept is that working together with other students on a common goal helps Northshore students learn how teams work, how it can be done in a positive manner, and in the process learn they can solve complex problems. Math becomes the vehicle to get students excited about learning and helping each other find success.

