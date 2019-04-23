Northshore Elementary Students Compete in Math Olympiad
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
In late March, more than 550 fourth and fifth graders from Northshore School District participated in the Northshore Education Math Olympiad. Students, who represented 15 elementary schools from across the District, engaged in hard work and creative thinking.
"The main goal of our Olympiad isn't necessarily about competition. It's more about getting kids excited about math and that learning math is purposeful and can be applied to many things in our life,” said Fifth Grade Teacher at Frank Love and Math Olympiad Coordinator, Greg Wirtala. “We encourage all kids to join their school's math club and enhance the learning they already do in class. This isn't about finding the 'best' mathematicians or focusing on winning, it is about learning to have a deeper understanding and appreciation of math, and anyone can do complex math through effort.”
Wirtala said the Math Olympiad is a celebration of that learning. The concept is that working together with other students on a common goal helps Northshore students learn how teams work, how it can be done in a positive manner, and in the process learn they can solve complex problems. Math becomes the vehicle to get students excited about learning and helping each other find success.
Top teams were recognized in each category and medals were awarded for gold, silver and bronze winners based on their scores. Below are the top results:
4th Grade Tier A Results
First Place
Maywood Hills - Team 2
Gold Medal Winners
4th Grade Tier B Results
First Place
Bear Creek - Team 4
Gold Medal Winners
5th Grade Tier A Results
First Place
Lockwood - Team 2
Maywood Hills - Team 5
Gold Medal Winners
Canyon Creek - Team 1
Lockwood - Team 1
Hollywood Hill - Team 2
Kokanee - Team 3
Kokanee - Team 4
Westhill - Team 3
Woodin - Team 1
5th Grade Tier B Results
First Place
Bear Creek - Team 3
Gold Medal Winners
Sunrise - Team 1
Bear Creek - Team 4
Bear Creek - Team 5
Lockwood - Team 4
Woodmoor - Team 1
Fifty five parent volunteers helped make the event a success and each school’s coach put in many hours to prepare and support the students for this competition. The District is grateful for all of the coaches, volunteers and Northshore Schools Foundation for supporting the event.
"We couldn't have made this happen without the time and dedication our coaches put in to make sure all we had an event that would keep our kids excited about math,” said Wirtala. “Nothing could be better at reflecting the culture of Northshore than the Olympiad; student, parents, teachers, admin all working together to ensure all our students get a world class education.”