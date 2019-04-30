Woodinville Concert Band is pleased to announce selection of New Music Director and Upcoming Concert 30 Apr 2019 06:51

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville Community Band (WCB) is pleased to announce selection of the new music director, John Werth. John will lead the WCB in performance on Sunday, May 19th at 3 pm. WCB was directed by Leah Weitzsacker for 12 years ending with “A Fond Farewell” concert in December 2018.



The WCB will perform their “Winds of Change” Concert at the Redmond High School Performing Arts Center located at 17272 NE 104th St, Redmond, WA 98052. Suggested donation for the concert is $ 15. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Concert pieces:

*Symphony No. 5, Finale by Dmitri Shostakovich

*Give Us This Day (Short Symphony for Wind Ensemble) by David Maslanka

*First Suite in Eb for Military Band by Gustav Holst

*An American Elegy by Frank Ticheli (An American Elegy was composed in memory of those who lost their lives at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, and to honor the survivors)

*American Salute by Morton Gould

*Ride by Samuel R. Hazo

The Concert Band is a traditional wind symphony, made up of woodwinds, brass, percussion, string bass and piano. Currently, there are about 50 musicians in this group. The repertoire includes original band works from the classics to the contemporary, orchestral transcriptions, marches, movie soundtracks and more.

The WCB was founded in 1993 by Carol Edwards, publisher of the Woodinville Weekly, who put an ad in her newspaper calling for musicians to form a community band in the newly incorporated city of Woodinville. The first rehearsal was held downtown in the parking lot of the Las Margaritas Mexican restaurant. Over 40 musicians answered the call.

The musicians represent a broad spectrum of backgrounds including engineers, schoolteachers, housewives, students, and senior citizens. The WCB is a non-profit volunteer organization performing concerts in the extended Seattle area.

