Leota Science Olympiad Team goes to State
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Club made their first ever appearance at the April 13 Washington State Science Olympiad Tournament in Des Moines.
The club had two teams comprised of thirty two Leota MS students, 6th - 8th graders, qualify for state competition. They worked very hard on their individual events to compile a strong showing at the state competition. It was an amazing experience and everyone learned a tremendous amount.
Leota teams earned (3) event medals against fierce competition:
Third Place Finish
Amanda Zheng & Mihika Jain in Environmental Chemistry (trial lab event)
Fourth Place
Jaden Cutinha & Yuvika Gupta in Mystery Architecture
Fifth Place
Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Water Quality
Also placing just out of the medals:
Sixth Place
Shivank Bhargava & Darsh Shenoy in Density Lab
Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Thermodynamics
Seventh Place
Sweta Purushothaman & Mihika Jain in Elastic Launched Glider
Jaden Cutinha & Casey Holling in Thermodynamics
