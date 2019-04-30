Leota Science Olympiad Team goes to State 30 Apr 2019 07:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Leota Middle School Science Olympiad Club made their first ever appearance at the April 13 Washington State Science Olympiad Tournament in Des Moines.



The club had two teams comprised of thirty two Leota MS students, 6th - 8th graders, qualify for state competition. They worked very hard on their individual events to compile a strong showing at the state competition. It was an amazing experience and everyone learned a tremendous amount. (Courtesy photo) Leota teams earned (3) event medals against fierce competition:

Third Place Finish

Amanda Zheng & Mihika Jain in Environmental Chemistry (trial lab event)

Fourth Place

Jaden Cutinha & Yuvika Gupta in Mystery Architecture

Fifth Place

Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Water Quality

Also placing just out of the medals:

Sixth Place

Shivank Bhargava & Darsh Shenoy in Density Lab

Akshat & Ishita Mundra in Thermodynamics

Seventh Place

Sweta Purushothaman & Mihika Jain in Elastic Launched Glider

Jaden Cutinha & Casey Holling in Thermodynamics

