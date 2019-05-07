Interfaith Communities Join Hands to Welcome New U.S. Immigrants 07 May 2019 06:29

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Three faith communities joined together to support newly vetted U.S. immigrants and welcome their resettlement as our neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. Together, two Lutheran congregations, Wooden Cross, Woodinville, and Morning Star, Monroe, worked in unison with the Women’s Association of the Bait-ul-Ehsaan Mosque, Monroe, to collect 32 apartment cleaning kits.



(COURTESY PHOTO)

The kits will be distributed by Lutheran Community Services, Northwest, Tacoma, which resettles new immigrants in cooperation with the U.S. government. As part of the nationwide network of Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, Lutheran Community Services Northwest works with thousands of transitioning refugees and immigrants each year to help them rise above their challenges. They offer assistance to learn English and to find work and housing. Through their “Circle of Welcome,” they provide support to help new refugees from dozens of countries become vital contributors in communities in the Northwest. The goal is to help these families fulfill their hopes of building a solid future here and move them toward full citizenship.



On Sunday, April 28 the three local faith communities came together for a brief “Blessing of the Kits” at Morning Star Lutheran Church before loading the boxes onto a van for later distribution to newcomers. The cleaning kits will be distributed, along with basic furniture, kitchen kits and personal care kits, to welcome and support new immigrant families who arrive with almost nothing and need to recover from trauma, torture, war and poverty.

