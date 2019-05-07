Superintendent Reid Receives 2019 Outstanding Educator Award 07 May 2019 06:50

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid, Ed.D., was presented the 2019 Outstanding Educator Award on April 27 by the Washington State PTA Board of Directors.



At the annual WAPTSA convention in SeaTac, President Michelle Nims introduced Dr. Reid as a “transformative leader who has demonstrated her relentless pursuit of academic excellence for all students, and the importance of authentic family and community engagement.”



(Courtesy photo)

Nims went on to list many of Dr. Reid’s accomplishments in her 38 years as an educator. While a principal in Port Angeles, Dr. Reid worked with former Governor Gary Locke on the Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying law. She was also appointed to the Washington Learns Task Force by former Governor Christine Gregoire, charged with developing a world-class student-focused education system for the state. In her first three years with Northshore, one of Dr. Reid’s priorities has been the District’s equity and diversity policy, considered to be one of the most detailed equity policies in the state. As part of her equity focus, Dr. Reid has worked to ensure equitable access to highly capable services. With a team of staff and dedicated parents, she is leading the District in eliminating the barriers to highly capable services that are connected to the under-identification of students of color, students receiving special education services and students who are from a low-income background.



After Nims’ introduction and a standing ovation, Dr. Reid expressed her gratitude to PTSA volunteers, “Your vision for a just and equitable education for each child, your passion and dedication to excellence, your tireless advocacy for social justice and your genuine care for our children and our future continue to inspire me.” Dr. Reid closed her remarks with her trademark, “Imagine the possibilities!”



The Outstanding Educator Award recognizes an individual or group who has exhibited continued and dedicated statewide contributions and efforts to enhance the educational outcomes for all children and youth.

