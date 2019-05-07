April construction update for Northshore School District’s Elementary #21
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Elementary #21 sitework continues to progress. In April, multiple fire hydrants and the drip line from the Large On-Site Sewage System (LOSS) were installed. The drip line will allow treated water to drain in to the primary drain field, which has trees and other vegetation that require water. Exterior sheathing and interior hollow metal framing is ongoing, as is mechanical, engineering and plumbing throughout the building.
The District is exploring a fully inclusive playground for the new school. This playground would allow students of all abilities to grow and play together. Architects are reviewing the layout for feasibility of the structure. The estimated cost for the fully inclusive playground is $408,508.
Next month, work on the athletic field will begin with excavating and grading. Installation of geo-wells will also begin, which will provide heating and cooling for the building.
