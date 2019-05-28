Woodinville Little League's Mid-Season Classic 28 May 2019 06:43

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On May 18th, Woodinville Little League celebrated their annual 'Mid-Season Classic' Fundraiser at Northshore Athletic Fields. Special to this year’s event, WLL presented a $10,000 donation to the District 8 Challenger Program. Bev Newsome, the founder and current coordinator of the program, was on hand to throw out the first pitch of the Challenger game. She was then surprised with the $10k donation on behalf of Woodinville Little League. Bev has been coordinating the Challenger program for almost 30 years and it was a great honor for WLL to surprise her and donate to such an important program.



(Courtesy photo)



The Challenger Program was developed to give children with intellectual and physical disabilities a chance to play ball. For more information on the Little League District 8 Challenger Program, please visit: https://www.woodinvillelittleleague.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1922818