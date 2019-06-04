Thirty five Woodinville High School DECA members competed at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference in Orlando
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
During the school year, approximately 140,000 of DECA’s 225,000 student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top state and provincial winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Orlando. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 22,000 students vied for international honors. Over $500,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.
Woodinville High School students receiving recognition at the international level were:
Name of Student, Event, Place Grade
Chloe Jackson, Food Marketing, 1st 12
Carolina Leon-Nogale,s Restaurant & Food Service Marketing, 1st 11
Ashley Snedaker & Julia Tarnu, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event, 2nd 12
Mason McCafferty, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product, 2nd 12
Alex Hughes, Automotive Marketing, Top Ten 12
Elise Orton & Savannah Stine, Buying & Merchandising, Top Ten 12
Morgan Schiebel, Hospitality Professional Selling, Finalist 12
Molly Hines & Alexa Hildebrand, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service, Finalist 11
Tina Zhang, Apparel & Accessories Marketing, Finalist 10
Ryann Davis, Hotel & Lodging Role-Play, Finalist 12
Sophie Borozan, Quick Service Restaurant Marketing Role-Play, Finalist 12
Alice Dixon, Food Marketing Role-Play, Finalist 12
Noelle Watson, Personal Financial Literacy Role-Play, Finalist 12
Chloe Jackson, Food Marketing, 1st 12
Carolina Leon-Nogale,s Restaurant & Food Service Marketing, 1st 11
Ashley Snedaker & Julia Tarnu, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event, 2nd 12
Mason McCafferty, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product, 2nd 12
Alex Hughes, Automotive Marketing, Top Ten 12
Elise Orton & Savannah Stine, Buying & Merchandising, Top Ten 12
Morgan Schiebel, Hospitality Professional Selling, Finalist 12
Molly Hines & Alexa Hildebrand, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service, Finalist 11
Tina Zhang, Apparel & Accessories Marketing, Finalist 10
Ryann Davis, Hotel & Lodging Role-Play, Finalist 12
Sophie Borozan, Quick Service Restaurant Marketing Role-Play, Finalist 12
Alice Dixon, Food Marketing Role-Play, Finalist 12
Noelle Watson, Personal Financial Literacy Role-Play, Finalist 12
Other students who competed include Ellie Abbott, Riley Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Bailey Burger-Moore, Cameron Claypool, Lauren Drews, Peyton Fitzgerald, Reese Glick, Zachary Hage, Jimmy Lanctot, Ellie Mann, Sarah McCartney, Megan Mckee, Brendan Rogers, Megan Shaull, Hailey Smith, Sara Staup, Samantha Webb, & Trevor White.