Thirty five Woodinville High School DECA members competed at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference in Orlando

Mason McCafferty-2nd Place Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product (Photos courtesy of DECA, Inc.) Ashley Snedaker & Julia Tarnu- 2nd Place Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event (Photos courtesy of DECA, Inc.)

During the school year, approximately 140,000 of DECA’s 225,000 student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top state and provincial winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Orlando. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 22,000 students vied for international honors. Over $500,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.