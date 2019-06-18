The Seafair Pirates Are Coming to Bothell 18 Jun 2019 08:58

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Not only will your kids be bouncing on an obstacle Bouncy House, get their face painted, and enjoy a balloon animal, they will be awed by the “real life” pirates from Seafair. These well-known pirates will be at the Seafair sanctioned event on July 4th, right after the Bothell downtown parade. Founded in 1949, the Seafair Pirates are a dedicated group who take their roles as pirates seriously. You won’t want to miss the lively pirate banter, maybe a few argghs and fun photo ops. Just follow the pirates and the balloons to the Northshore Senior Center at 10201 E. Riverside Drive – across the slough bridge.



(Courtesy photo)

For the grownups, the event will offer multiple food trucks, live rock music, beer and wine sales. There is something for everyone, including a pie eating contest with local dignitaries, the Bothell Fire Department fire truck for kids (and parents), popcorn, cotton candy, and more. See you there, noon to 4 pm.

