Agreements Approved at NSD School Board Meeting 18 Jun 2019 09:04

Written by Kara Roth

As the school year is winding down, the Northshore School District (NSD) School Board is still hard at work at their twice a month meetings. At the June 10 meeting, the Board approved the tentative 2019-21 agreements between the District and the Northshore Assistant Superintendents, Chief Officers, and Executive Directors (NASCOED); Northshore Association of School Administrators (NASA); and Northshore Non-Represented Administrative Personnel (NNRAP). The new agreements provide for an increase in base salaries. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid assured the Board that there is budget capacity to maintain the increases in pay.



The Board also approved the membership renewal agreement with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). In 1976, the state legislature allowed Washington state school districts’ Board of Directors to choose to “delegate control, supervision, and regulation of any extracurricular activity to the WIAA and compensate such entity for services provided.” As a member of the WIAA, NSD schools will follow the WIAA Rules and Regulations. The board also approved renewing their agreement with the Kingco Conference to run end of year play-off events for NSD high schools. The board also accepted membership in the Kingco Conference. The membership agreements are renewed annually.



As the end of the school year is quickly approaching, the graduation ceremonies began the week of June 10. The ATP Pathways and Networks graduation ceremonies were on June 11. Secondary Academy for Success and Northshore Networks have graduation ceremonies on June 13. Northcreek and Woodinville High School graduations ceremonies are June 17. Inglemoor and Bothell High School seniors will graduate on June 18.

The board’s final meeting of the 2018-19 year will be July 7.

