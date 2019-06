Northshore School District Celebrates the Class of 2019 25 Jun 2019 05:18

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

More than 1,500 students graduated this year from the Northshore School District. The District acknowledged each of our graduates for their hard work and inspiration throughout their time at Northshore. As they embark on their next chapter post high school, the District wishes them well and is excited to see what their futures hold.

Woodinville HS 2Woodinville High School Graduates: 440 Valedictorians: Kashish Aggarwal, Vidhi Saurabh Agrawal, Rebecca Marie Baldwin, Bailey Clare Burger-Moore, Ethan James Chan, Kristina Marie Check, Ella Annelie Ekstrom, Lily Elizabeth Hall, Alexander Montgomery Hughes, Chloe Ann Jackson, Greyson Michael Patrick Jenkins, Jacob Galen McKenney, Jacob Wyatt Morris, Blake Michael Musburger, Kate Michelle Norris, Marla Valeria Portillo, Eshwar Sathiyamoorthy, Ashley Kaitlyn Snedaker, Bryce David Stickley, Jackson Thomas Subcleff, Megan Ann Taketa, Molly Danielle Taketa, Julia Tarnu, Kelly Sheng-Yuan Yen, and Nathan Zubin Salutatorian: Samantha Nicole Schatz Total Scholarship Awards: $5,772,144

Bothell High School Graduates: 315 Valedictorians: Kayla Evelyn Esko and Rachel Christine Madison Salutatorians: Kailani Ellen Jackson, Mason Pearce Locknane, Caeley Elizabeth Murray, and Ella Samira Murphy Total Scholarship Awards: $1,811,346

Inglemoor High School Graduates: 424 Valedictorians: Curtis Anderson, Jonah Austin, Decker Bobin, Rachel Chang, Natalie Danhof, Beatrice Duchastel de Montouge, Laura Fisher, Raymond Guo, Oliver Hopcroft , Kennedy Kroptavich, Johnson Kuang, Isa Lee, Jack Nussbaum, Alexandra Reed, Anna Reid, Emily Reid, Margot Reynolds, Ciara Robinson, Kamil Saad, Serrein Sabbah, Devin Stray, Aleksandra Swiatek, Anna Weaver, Brian Xie, and Evelyn Yang Salutatorian: Marissa McMaster Total Scholarship Awards: $2,500,000

North Creek High School - First Graduating Class Graduates: 323 Valedictorian: Ian Burnett, Trisha Dani, Rachel Green, Natalie Holmer, Shea Hoogerwerf, Logan Milandin, Kyle Mumma, Sigrun Payne, and Vrishabhadev Sathish Kumar Salutatorian: Mridula Venkatesan Total Scholarship Awards: $694,110

Secondary Academy for Success Graduates: 46 Student speakers: Jasmine Flamer, Jena Weflen, Meme Ferreira Total Scholarship Awards: $46,100

Adult Transition Program - Networks Graduates: 11 Students Continuing to Paid Jobs: 7 Students Pursuing Post-Secondary Education: 1 Adult Transition Program - Pathways Graduates: 7 Students Continuing to Paid Jobs: 2

Northshore Networks Graduates: 28 Valedictorian: Nicholas Angrick Salutatorian: Lexi Leid Total Scholarship Awards: $11,000