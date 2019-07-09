Northshore School District’s Construction Projects Continue 09 Jul 2019 07:40

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Excitement continues to build at Elementary #21, which launched its name search last week. Students, staff, families and community members are invited to submit name ideas for the District’s newest elementary through Sept. 27, 2019. A committee will then narrow the selection, ask for additional community input, further narrow choices and then submit a few ideas for board approval.



In June, insulation was installed throughout the building and drywalling continued. Interior finishes and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) rough ins are in progress, as is exterior masonry work and window installations. Additionally, the project received permit approval from the Washington State Department of Transportation for the Maltby Road improvement. This will allow all of the offsite drainage to be constructed, as well as the creation of a roundabout and other roadway improvements. Additionally, the detention pond is being excavated, which will hold stormwater and help mitigate flooding.



Skyview Middle School(Photos courtesy of NSD)

During the month of July, horizontal directional drilling will begin. This process, similar to boring, will connect water pipes to the school. Horizontal directional drilling, rather than excavating to lay pipes, is being used because of the proximity to the neighboring residential community.



Transformation continues at the Skyview/Canyon Creek project as well. Foundations for the smaller building additions are complete. The main building elevator was installed and the team is working on lighting. Exterior cladding, including windows, bricks and metals is complete and the steel for the covered play area is being installed.



Significant progress will be made on the project throughout the summer including a refresh of most of Canyon Creek’s parking lot and the bus loop, as well as demolition of walls between the new additions and the existing buildings.



The Inglemoor Concert Hall is in design development. This process includes a multitude of decisions such as carpet color, wall covering selection, number of whiteboards and placement in classrooms, specifics on glass selection and much more. A design development estimate is expected near the end of September, at which point the team will make adjustments, if necessary and then preparation of construction documents will commence.

