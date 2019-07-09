2019 Celebrate Woodinville Art Poster Contest Winners 09 Jul 2019 07:41

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff



The City of Woodinville along with the Woodinville Chamber and Woodinville Arts Alliance are proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Celebrate Woodinville Art Poster Contest:



1st- Lisa Ng ($500 prize)

2nd- Karen Bradbury ($300 prize)

3rd- Fei Wang ($200 prize)

Youth- Hailey Schult (ribbon)



Winning art poster submissions are on display through July at City Hall, and will also be on display at the Celebrate Woodinville Festival on August 17.

