Arson and Vandalism 09 Jul 2019 07:42

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Last Monday and Tuesday, there was been an arson and vandalism at Westhill Elementary and Sorenson. The arson was contained to a dumpster and the playfield, while the buildings had some graffiti. Cleanup and repairs resulting from this crime will require the unnecessary use of district labor and taxpayer dollars.



If you know anything about these incidents please contact Bothell Police at 425-486-1254. The case numbers for these incidents are: 19-13368 and 19-13312. You can also use our SafeSchools anonymous reporting tool: https://buff.ly/2KUiq57