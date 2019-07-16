City of Woodinville Seeks Artist to Paint Mural along Sammamish River Trail 16 Jul 2019 05:17

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The City of Woodinville is pleased to announce the opportunity for a highly qualified artist to design and paint a mural along the Sammamish River Trail where it meets the newly reconstructed Sammamish River Bridge at NE 175th Street. Artists with previous mural experience and local ties to Woodinville or the Sammamish Valley are preferred.



Future site of the Sammamish River Trail Mural

The Sammamish River Trail is a regional cycling and pedestrian trail that passes through the heart of Woodinville and the City’s own Wilmot Gateway Park. The City has identified approximately 1,000 square feet of wall located underneath the Sammamish River Bridge Trestle and the Eastside Rail Trestle as an ideal location for a mural that will beautify the trail and tell the story of Woodinville. The mural will take inspiration from its surroundings to reflect themes of the natural environment and recreation, as well as draw on Woodinville’s agricultural heritage.



Interested artists may learn more about this paid opportunity and submit an application by visiting the City of Woodinville’s website at http://bit.ly/SammRiverTrailMural. Applications are being accepted now through August 15, 2019. The actual painting of the mural is anticipated to take place later this fall.



For questions regarding the Sammamish River Trail Mural, contact Maia Knox, City of Woodinville Management Analyst, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (425) 877-2267.

