Sammamish Valley Celebration of Farms and The Arts 16 Jul 2019 05:20

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Celebrate the season by exploring the beautiful Sammamish Valley during the annual Summer Celebration. Visit farms and businesses to enjoy food and farm demonstrations, take a class or just come chat with a farmer. At the Sammamish Valley Celebration of Farms and the Arts, Friday to Sunday, July 19 -21, you’ll find a variety of activities: learn about local farms, take a gardening class, sample freshly pressed apple cider, taste farm-fresh food and local wine, dig in some soil or take a walk in a peaceful farm field. Get the family out of the city, enjoy the farm community and embrace the natural surroundings. Stop by the farms and businesses that support local agriculture. Each location has its own schedule of events during the Celebration. All ages are welcome and activities are free.



Participating farms and businesses include: 21 Acres, Woodinville Farmers Market, Off the Branch Farm (formerly Minea Farm), Viva Farms/SAgE Collaborative, Sammamish Valley Farm, Sammamish Valley Grange, NW Bloom Farm, Tonnemaker’s Valley Farm and the Woodinville Heritage Museum. Saturday highlights include: Baby chicks at the Farmers Market with KIS Farm, 9 am-1 pm; Tonnemaker’s Cherry Celebration all day; NW Bloom Farm’s Gardening without Weeding Class plus Plant Sale and Swap, 9 am to noon; and, Shakespeare on the Lawn at 21 Acres, 5 pm. A Sunday highlight is Woodinville Heritage Society’s annual Ice Cream Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DeYoung House.

Visit sammamishvalley.org for more information, a map, and links to each farm and business. You can also stop by the Sammamish Valley (SVA) info table off the River Trail on Saturday, June 20th, 11am-3 pm, (with trail access to participating farms) to find out more about activities and get information on how you can support local agriculture. The Summer Celebration is presented by SVA with support from the King County CSA Program, the Woodinville Weekly and Olympic Nursery, Inc.



The Sammamish Valley Alliance (SVA) has been working in the Valley for several years with a dedicated group of farmers and business owners to enrich the public’s knowledge regarding local, sustainable, small-farm agriculture. Sammamish Valley Celebrations, a project of SVA, is a series of seasonal events held in the spring, summer and fall, created to share the natural beauty of the valley with friends, neighbors, the community and visitors. Mark your calendar for the Fall Harvest Celebration, September 27-29, 2019.



For more information about Sammamish Valley Celebrations, contact Tom Quigley, Sammamish Valley Alliance President, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 206-850-2643.