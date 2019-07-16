Northshore Senior Center's Inclusion Program 16 Jul 2019 05:26

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Do you know anyone with developmental disabilities that could use some socializing in their life? Are they out of school and feeling isolated? Could families and caregivers use some time for themselves?



This is all part of the Northshore Senior Center Inclusion Program. Most participants are young adults with intellectual, cognitive and developmental disabilities. The program provides meaningful social, health and recreation opportunities through day camp.



Inclusion program (Courtesy photo)

Consider Jarrod, a fairly new participant to Northshore Inclusion Program. He wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning, he seemed depressed and bored. Jarrod was out of the public school system and had no outside activities.

Since attending the day camp programs (his favorite part is music and karaoke), he is the first to get up in his house and can’t wait to come to day camp. His mother is able to go to her physical therapist, grocery shopping, and have time to be alone at home. Contact the program director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; if you want to learn more.



In addition to day camp, participants can also register for the Special Olympics and receive training. Many of these athletes will be attending our August 3rd, annual Capes for Courage 5K race. This is a fundraising event and everyone is welcome to attend. You can register at www.bothell5k.org

