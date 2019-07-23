Stay Informed of Government Meetings
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Governmental agencies post their meeting agendas prior to each meeting. The public has an opportunity to make sure their opinions are heard by following agenda topics and testifying during the public comment sections of the meeting. Topics can change and be added up to the start of the meeting. One of the best ways to stay informed of topics being discussed is to check agendas on-line. Most of the meetings are live-streamed so they can be watched at a viewer’s convenience.
The following list include the links for some of the agencies in our community:
City of Woodinville
https://www.ci.woodinville.wa.us/services/public_relations_media/council_agendas_videos_minutes
King County
https://mkcclegisearch.kingcounty.gov/Calendar.aspx
Northshore School District
https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/nsd/Board.nsf/Public
Snohomish County
https://snohomishcountywa.gov/2288/Meetings-Webcasts
