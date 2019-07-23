Stay Informed of Government Meetings

Governmental agencies post their meeting agendas prior to each meeting. The public has an opportunity to make sure their opinions are heard by following agenda topics and testifying during the public comment sections of the meeting. Topics can change and be added up to the start of the meeting. One of the best ways to stay informed of topics being discussed is to check agendas on-line. Most of the meetings are live-streamed so they can be watched at a viewer’s convenience.



The following list include the links for some of the agencies in our community: