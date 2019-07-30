Donations Sought for Ladybug House 30 Jul 2019 06:26

The Hampton Inn & Suites-Woodinville is hosting a special day of celebration for the children of Ladybug House on Sunday, August 18th, 2019.



Ladybug House’s goal is to open a freestanding, independent home-like facility with 12 family suites where families can receive support and a place to rest and have a break from being the caregivers 24/7 and if needed an option for end-of-life care outside of the hospital in a home environment.

The Hampton & Suites is collecting donations for all of the children who will be attending the event on August 18. Examples of items are: small toys, arts and crafts (crayons, pens, etc), stickers, candy, baked goods, or other child appropriate items. All donations must be received prior to August 14, 2019. Anyone interested in donating can contact: Lisa Van Houweling, Director of Sales at 425.788.9247 ext 152 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .