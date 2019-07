Donations Sought for Ladybug House

The Hampton & Suites is collecting donations for all of the children who will be attending the event on August 18. Examples of items are: small toys, arts and crafts (crayons, pens, etc), stickers, candy, baked goods, or other child appropriate items. All donations must be received prior to August 14, 2019. Anyone interested in donating can contact: Lisa Van Houweling, Director of Sales at 425.788.9247 ext 152 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .