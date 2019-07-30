City Seeks Community Input to Improve Parks, Recreation and Open Space 30 Jul 2019 06:35

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The City of Woodinville needs input from residents and park users as it plans for the future of its park system, which includes parks, trails, and open spaces.



The City has launched a community survey to gather information and ideas for the 2019 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PRO) Plan update. The purpose of the PRO Plan is to identify community priorities in order to shape investments in parks and public park facilities over the next six years. The PRO Plan is one piece of the City’s Comprehensive Plan which establishes long-term policy direction for the City.



The PRO Plan survey is available on the City’s website in both English and Spanish. Survey responses must be received by September 30, 2019. To take the survey and find more information regarding the City of Woodinville Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, visit the project webpage at http://bit.ly/PROPlan or contact Roxanne Robles at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Additional opportunities to provide input will occur throughout the summer including at the Celebrate Woodinville Festival on August 17, 2019, and the Woodinville Farmer’s Market on August 31, 2019. For a full schedule of outreach events, please see the project webpage.

