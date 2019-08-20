Another Woodinville Skateboard Challenge in the books

And it wasn't long before the sun parted the clouds and the 16th annual Woodinville Skate Board Challenge got underway Aug. 10 at Rotary Community Skate Park.



Caden Smith was the big winner, capturing the Open Division competition and placing first in the Rotary Best Trick category, which netted him a $300 payout. Mayor Elaine Cook acknowledging his efforts presented Caden with the "Key to the City."

