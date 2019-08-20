Another Woodinville Skateboard Challenge in the books
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Skaters keeping a close eye on the weather knew it wasn't going to be a waste of time setting up in the pouring rain.
And it wasn't long before the sun parted the clouds and the 16th annual Woodinville Skate Board Challenge got underway Aug. 10 at Rotary Community Skate Park.
Caden Smith was the big winner, capturing the Open Division competition and placing first in the Rotary Best Trick category, which netted him a $300 payout. Mayor Elaine Cook acknowledging his efforts presented Caden with the "Key to the City."
Woodinville Skateboard Challenge 2019 was made possible by Sisters in Action Sports, and the Woodinville Rotary Club with a grant from the city of Woodinville, and several local sponsors.
Challenge 2019 Winners
Open Division
1st Place: Caden Smith
2nd Place: Nels “Gnarls” Rosen
3rd Place: Kyrys Ross
4th Place: Joel Cendejas
5th Place: Brandon Lomat
Best Trick: Kyrys Ross, Ollie In
16 years and up
1st Place: Oliver Kipnis
2nd Place: Adam Wood
3rd Place: Khrys Ross
4th Place: Joel Cendejas
5th Place: Kaulana Adams
Best Trick: Oliver Kipnis, BS 360
11-15 year old
1st Place: Nels “Gnarls” Rosen
2nd Place: Vincent Thomas
3rd Place: Kris Smith
4th Place: Lucy Templeton
Best Trick: Vincent Thomas, Slash 50/50
10 and Under
1st Place: Matthew Stevenson
2nd Place: Rainsford Kim
3rd Place: Pnu Tran
Best Trick: Matthew Steven, Ollie on Fun Box
Rotary Best Trick over a car: Caden Smith ($300)
Zumiez Best Trick on rail: Joel Cendejas ($100)
Gator Skin Best Trick in bowl corner: Nels Rosin, Caden Smith and Jeff Evans
